3 Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Israeli strike on Gaza displacement tents

Three Palestinians were killed and 25 others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes targeting displacement tents and civilian gatherings in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since October 2025.

Islam Abushamala, a 15-year-old Palestinian girl, and her 35-year-old brother, Abdullah, were killed in an Israeli strikes targeting two displacement tents west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while six others were injured, medical sources told Anadolu.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone struck two adjacent tents on Al-Rashid Street near the entrance to Roni Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

They added that the strike destroyed both tents, damaged nearby shelters, and caused multiple casualties in the area.

Later, Zaher Abu Salem, 45, succumbed to wounds sustained in the same strike, which destroyed the tents.

In Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, 18 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were injured after an Israeli drone struck passersby near the Dabit intersection on Al-Jalaa Street, with two reported in critical condition.

The strike targeted a group of pedestrians near a tent sheltering displaced people, coinciding with the passage of a public vehicle on the road.

In Jabalia in northern Gaza, a 9-year-old girl was injured after an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a gathering of Palestinians in the Al-Faluja area west of the camp.

In central Gaza, two Israeli tanks and a military bulldozer advanced around 200 meters westward in the area southeast of Al-Maghazi Camp and east of Deir al-Balah amid heavy gunfire.

The vehicles removed yellow concrete blocks marking the so-called "yellow line," in a new expansion of Israeli-controlled areas inside the enclave.

Israeli forces are positioned along the "yellow line," a security strip imposed by Israel inside the Gaza Strip that Palestinians are barred from approaching, and which encompasses more than 70% of the enclave's area.

The targeted location lies outside the zone of Israeli military deployment and control under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, according to witnesses.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,038 Palestinians and injured 3,329 others as of Saturday.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, over 173,000 others injured, and around 90% of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed since the start of the war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, according to local authorities.











