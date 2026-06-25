Italian premier extends solidarity to Venezuela after earthquakes

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended solidarity with Venezuela on Thursday following deadly earthquakes, and confirmed ongoing coordination to activate humanitarian aid channels.

"In following with deep concern the consequences of the violent earthquake that struck Venezuela, I express, on behalf of the Government, the most sincere solidarity and closeness to the Venezuelan authorities and the population," Meloni said through US social media company X.

She confirmed that they are in constant contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Civil Protection "to promptly activate all channels of humanitarian aid and assistance" to citizens abroad.

Late Wednesday, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency after a powerful sequence of earthquakes struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings and advisories across the region.

At least 32 people have died in consecutive high-magnitude earthquakes, and some 700 people were injured, Rodriguez announced early Thursday.





