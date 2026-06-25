2,700-year-old Assyrian monument discovered in Nineveh, Iraq

Iraqi authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of an ancient Assyrian monument dating back nearly 2,700 years during restoration work at the historic Shamash Gate in the Nineveh province.

The artifact was uncovered on June 6 by a joint Iraqi-American archaeological mission, according to Iraq's state news agency INA.

Nineveh Antiquities Inspector Ruwaid Muwaffaq al-Laila said the monument dates to the reign of Assyrian King Ashurbanipal, who ruled between 668 and 627 BC.

Standing around 2 meters (6.5 feet) tall, the stone monument commemorates the king's architectural achievements in the ancient city of Nineveh.

Al-Laila said the discovery came during the clearing of debris and restoration work at the Shamash Gate.

He said the monument, carved from Mosul marble stone, bears a relief of the king alongside cuneiform inscriptions engraved on its back.

The artifact is currently undergoing study ahead of plans to display it either at its original site or at a museum in Mosul, capital of the Ninevah province, he added.

Nineveh is home to some of Iraq's richest Assyrian heritage sites, many of which were looted, blown up, or heavily damaged when the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh) controlled Mosul in 2014-2017.

Since Mosul's liberation, Iraqi authorities and international archaeological missions have been working to restore and rehabilitate heritage sites across the province.