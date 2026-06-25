Israeli soldier killed, another injured in southern Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was killed and another was injured during what the army called "operational activity" in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the military identified the killed soldier as Master Sgt. (res.) Basil Sweid, 32, who served as a driver.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth cited a military statement as saying the soldier was killed Wednesday "in a military fuel truck rollover in southern Lebanon."

It added that "in the operational accident, an IDF (army) soldier was moderately wounded."

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed that army forces will not leave territory occupied in southern Lebanon "even if the United States demands withdrawal."

The comments come as senior Israeli officials continue to insist on maintaining control over occupied areas in southern Lebanon despite a recent US-Iran understanding, which includes commitments related to respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel's offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 12,000 others and displaced more than one million people, according to official Lebanese figures.





