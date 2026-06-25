TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,450.12 points, up 0.83% or 118.91 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 fell 1.43% to close at 14,331.21 points, with a daily transaction volume of 139.4 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.5155 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 52.9070 to the euro, and 61.4460 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,979.50, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $72.94 per barrel.





