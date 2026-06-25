Qatar bow out of World Cup after 3-1 defeat to Bosnia

Qatar bowed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina at Seattle Stadium on Wednesday in their final Group B match.

The result left Qatar at the bottom of the group with one point from three matches, earned from their opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Bosnia and Herzegovina moved to four points in third place, keeping alive their hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

Qatar became the third Arab team to exit the tournament after Tunisia and Jordan and the sixth team overall to be eliminated alongside Haiti, Panama and Türkiye.

Bosnia took the lead in the 29th minute when Kerim Alajbegovic struck a powerful shot from outside the area.

Qatar defender Sultan Al-Brake doubled Bosnia's advantage five minutes later with an own goal.

Qatar pulled one back before halftime as captain Hassan Al-Haydos scored in the 42nd minute following a pass from Edmilson Junior.

Both sides pushed after the break, but Ermin Mahmic sealed Bosnia's win in the 80th minute with a close-range finish.

In the group's other match, Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 to finish top with seven points and secure direct qualification to the Round of 32.

Canada also advanced in second place with four points, ahead of Bosnia on goal difference.

After a cautious first half, Ruben Vargas put Switzerland ahead in the opening minute of the second half before Johan Manzambi doubled the lead in the 57th minute.

Promise David reduced the deficit for Canada in the 76th minute, just one minute after coming off the bench.

The 23rd FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with 48 teams taking part.