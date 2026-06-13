Flotilla stages protest on Lake Geneva against G7 summit

A flotilla of 25 boats gathered on Lake Geneva on Saturday in a symbolic protest against the G7 summit in the French city of Evian, with around 100 activists from 15 countries taking part, according to Swiss newspaper TDG.

The boats assembled in the middle of the lake opposite Evian, where leaders of the Group of Seven countries are meeting this weekend.

According to a statement from Global Sumud Switzerland, which supported the action, participants sought to protest Switzerland's position on Gaza and its role in security arrangements surrounding the summit.

The demonstration was described by organizers as non-violent.

Several participants had previously taken part in flotilla missions aimed at reaching Gaza.

"The countries of the G7 and Switzerland are complicit in the genocide taking place in Gaza," said Swiss Green Party lawmaker Leonore Porchet, who was among the participants in the flotilla protest.

Former Geneva Mayor Remy Pagani, who was previously detained in Israel during a Gaza-bound flotilla mission, also took part in the protest.





