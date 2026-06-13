Pakistan says peace deal 'closer than ever', signing expected within 24 hours

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Iran and the US are closer than ever to signing a peace deal, with the deal expected to be finalized within the next 24 hours.
In a post on US social media platform X, Sharif said the negotiations had entered their final stage and expressed optimism about the prospects for a breakthrough.
"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before," he wrote.
According to Sharif, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement immediately after its finalization. He added that technical-level talks are expected to begin next week to discuss implementation and other related matters.
Sharif also thanked the US and Iran for their continued engagement in the negotiations.