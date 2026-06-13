Donald Trump says deal with Iran to be signed on Sunday

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, and the Strait of Hormuz will be "open to all" immediately after that.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran in April and was involved in negotiations since then, said a deal could be finalized in the next 24 hours.

Trump said his agreement with Iran is a "wall to a nuclear weapon."

He claimed that Tehran no longer wants a nuclear weapon, "nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement."

"Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had," he said, criticizing the Iran policy of the previous administrations, and added that "no money will exchange hands," with Tehran.

He said the US will take the nuclear dust in Iran and destroy it. "At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," he said.

"We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn't, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"