Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Middle Eastern ⁠leaders and attend ⁠a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G7 summit in France ⁠next week, senior U.S. administration officials said on Saturday.

Officials said Trump would meet separately with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirate, France and India. No bilateral meeting was planned with Zelensky ⁠but ⁠the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit, they added.

Trump planned to raise issues of shared importance with leaders at the summit, including economic growth ⁠and development, supply chain resilience, illegal migration and AI, one of the officials said. He also planned to work on boosting resilience in the supply chain for ⁠critical ‌minerals ‌needed for advanced technologies.

Trump planned ⁠to attend ‌a dinner at the palace of Versailles on Wednesday ⁠before returning to ⁠Washington, the officials said.









