Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Summit to unveil AI vision in Istanbul

Türkiye's artificial intelligence (AI) vision will be presented at the Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Summit in Istanbul on Saturday, with Baykar Chair Selcuk Bayraktar saying the event will also focus on humanity's place in an increasingly mechanized world.

Bayraktar said through the US social media company X that the gathering would address both technological developments and broader questions about the future.

"At the summit, where we will unveil our vision for artificial intelligence, we will discuss our civilization's horizon for the future and the importance of remaining human in an increasingly mechanized world," he said.

According to information shared by Bayraktar, the summit will be held at Rixos Tersane Istanbul at 3.30 pm local time (1230GMT).

Bayraktar serves as chairperson and technology leader of Baykar, one of Türkiye's leading defense technology companies.

The Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Summit is expected to bring together participants to discuss developments in artificial intelligence and future technological trends.



