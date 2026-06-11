US completes new strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Wednesday that it has completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets inside Iran.

"CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," it said in a statement.

"The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," it added.

The strikes, carried out at President Donald Trump's direction, followed Iran's downing earlier this week of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.



