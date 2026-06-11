Iran says 18 US military targets struck in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran said early Thursday that 18 major US military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain had come under attack amid rapidly escalating regional tensions.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said the targets included the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.

Separately, Iran's military said it had targeted Patriot systems and communications facilities belonging to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

It also said suicide drones had been launched toward the US Fifth Fleet in response to what it described as American attacks on southern Iran.

The military added that Iranian forces are prepared to confront the enemy "until the last breath" and will not retreat until it is punished.

The developments came amid escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Iran's subsequent attacks targeting US military assets across the region.



