US Embassy warns Americans in Jordan of missiles, drones in airspace

The US Embassy in Jordan issued a security alert early Thursday for American citizens about reported missiles, drones or rockets that entered Jordanian airspace, urging them to seek shelter immediately.

"Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace. Seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately. Remain indoors and pay attention to local announcements and alerts," said the embassy.

The developments came amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran after Iran's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter earlier this week and Tehran's subsequent announcement that it is closing the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.



