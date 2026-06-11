Iran warns region will become ‘hell’ for US over Strait of Hormuz

Iran warned early Thursday that the region would become "hell" for the United States over tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

In remarks circulated by Mehr News Agency, Seyed Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, warned against attempts to threaten the "sacred Strait of Hormuz."

"If you make the Strait of Hormuz insecure, we will turn the region into hell for you from across Iran," he said.

Mousavi described the warning as a response to "American audacity" in the region.

Earlier, the IRGC said 18 major US military targets were struck at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.

The developments came amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement closing the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.