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News Middle East Kuwait says air defenses intercepting ‘hostile’ aerial targets

Kuwait says air defenses intercepting ‘hostile’ aerial targets

Kuwait and Bahrain have activated defense systems and issued warnings after Iran's IRGC claimed strikes on US military bases in the Gulf region, heightening regional security tensions.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 11,2026
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KUWAIT SAYS AIR DEFENSES INTERCEPTING ‘HOSTILE’ AERIAL TARGETS

Kuwait's army said early Thursday that the country's air defense systems were intercepting "hostile" aerial targets in line with approved operational procedures.

In a statement, the army said the defenses were responding to the targets as part of ongoing security measures, without providing further details.

Separately, the fellow Gulf state of Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

The developments came hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets were struck at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.

Iranian military statements also announced attacks targeting Patriot systems, communications facilities, and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.