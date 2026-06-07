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News World US resolution text at IAEA demands Iran open up on sites, uranium stocks

US resolution text at IAEA demands Iran open up on sites, uranium stocks

The U.S. has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board ahead of this week’s meeting, demanding Iran disclose “precise information” on its bombed nuclear sites and uranium enrichment activities.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 07,2026
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US RESOLUTION TEXT AT IAEA DEMANDS IRAN OPEN UP ON SITES, URANIUM STOCKS

A draft resolution the United States has ⁠prepared and ⁠sent to other countries on the U.N. nuclear ⁠watchdog's board ahead of a meeting this week demands that Iran provide "precise information" on its bombed nuclear sites ⁠and ⁠enriched uranium stocks.

Iran must "provide the (International Atomic Energy) Agency with precise information on nuclear material accountancy ⁠and safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran" and "grant the Agency all access it requires to verify ⁠this ‌information" ‌without delay, the ⁠text ‌seen by Reuters on ⁠Sunday said.