US resolution text at IAEA demands Iran open up on sites, uranium stocks

A draft resolution the United States has prepared and sent to other countries on the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board ahead of a meeting this week demands that Iran provide "precise information" on its bombed nuclear sites and enriched uranium stocks.
Iran must "provide the (International Atomic Energy) Agency with precise information on nuclear material accountancy and safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran" and "grant the Agency all access it requires to verify this information" without delay, the text seen by Reuters on Sunday said.