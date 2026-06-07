US resolution text at IAEA demands Iran open up on sites, uranium stocks

A draft resolution the United States has ⁠prepared and ⁠sent to other countries on the U.N. nuclear ⁠watchdog's board ahead of a meeting this week demands that Iran provide "precise information" on its bombed nuclear sites ⁠and ⁠enriched uranium stocks.

Iran must "provide the (International Atomic Energy) Agency with precise information on nuclear material accountancy ⁠and safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran" and "grant the Agency all access it requires to verify ⁠this ‌information" ‌without delay, the ⁠text ‌seen by Reuters on ⁠Sunday said.









