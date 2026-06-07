9 INJURED IN SHOOTING NEAR ENGLANDS WORLD CUP BASE IN US: REPORT

9 injured in shooting near England's World Cup base in US: Report

Nine people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near the hotel and training base selected for England's World Cup preparations in Kansas City, Missouri, The Athletic reported Sunday.

Police arrived at around 4 am local time (0900GMT) on Saturday after reports of gunfire and found a large crowd dispersing, according to The New York Times' sports outlet.

Officers initially treated three injured women at the scene, while six additional adults later sought hospital care independently, bringing the total to nine injured.

The incident occurred a short distance from the facilities England are expected to use during the tournament. The squad is currently in Florida and was not present during the shooting.

No suspects are in custody and investigations are ongoing, according to the report.