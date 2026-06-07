Kuwait files protest with ICAO over Iranian airport attacks, violation of airspace

Kuwait on Sunday filed a second letter of protest with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over Iranian violations of its airspace and attacks on the country's main airport.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Directorate said that it had submitted a protest letter to ICAO regarding "Iranian violations and attacks that have targeted Kuwait's sovereignty by violating its airspace and the facilities of its international airport."

The letter emphasizes that "these attacks constitute a blatant and dangerous violation of international covenants and agreements regulating civil aviation," it added.

Kuwaiti authorities said Wednesday that Iranian drone and missile strikes killed one person, injured 63 others and caused significant material damage to Kuwait International Airport.

These attacks "pose a direct threat to the safety of passengers, airlines and employees at Kuwait International Airport, as well as the airport's vital facilities and infrastructure," the directorate said.

It stressed that the strikes caused a disruption of air navigation traffic and halted flights to and from Kuwait International Airport.

It called on ICAO to take "urgent and decisive measures" to ensure the protection of civil airspace and facilities.

"Kuwait reserves its full rights under international law to take whatever measures it deems appropriate to protect its sovereignty, security, airspace, civil facilities, and to ensure the safety of travelers, personnel, and facilities affiliated with Kuwait International Airport."

A similar protest letter was filed by Kuwait on March 22 over "Iranian gross violations and attacks" on the nation's sovereignty, airspace, and airport facilities.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire later took effect, though diplomatic efforts to secure a broader agreement have continued.