Trump defends 'anti-weaponization' fund, claims government 'thugs' destroyed lives

US President Donald Trump defended a proposed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund, arguing that it would help compensate people whose lives were allegedly harmed by politically motivated government actions.

"Me personally, I think the weaponization fund is a great idea, and so do many of the Republicans," Trump told NBC News in an interview aired Sunday.

He said the fund would create a process for reviewing individual cases and compensating people he claimed had been targeted by "crooked politicians" and "radical left lunatics" within the federal government.

Trump alleged that government actions under the previous administration drove some individuals to suicide and caused others to lose their families, jobs and livelihoods.

"They've sent people to jail who did nothing wrong," he claimed, describing some investigators as "thugs" and "dirty cops" who engaged in a "fake weaponization of government."

POTENTIAL PAYOUTS



Asked whether people convicted of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot should receive taxpayer money from the fund, Trump did not rule out the possibility.

While saying he "wouldn't be inclined" to support such payments, he claimed many of those involved were "ushered" into the Capitol by FBI agents.

"The people were destroyed by dirty cops and by weaponization; many of those people should be compensated now," he said.

The fund was originally announced by the Justice Department as part of a settlement resolving litigation involving Trump's tax returns.

However, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed Tuesday that the administration would not move forward with the $1.8 billion program following a federal court ruling that suspended the disbursement of funds.

INTERVIEW ENDS ABRUPTLY



The interview ended prematurely after Trump criticized what he described as the "fake dirty press," accusing major media outlets of biased coverage.

"Let's call it quits," Trump said, ending the interview after a disagreement over his claims regarding fraud in the 2020 presidential election and election-related issues in California.

Trump also reiterated his assertion that he won the 2020 election in a "landslide" despite receiving "94% bad press" coverage.