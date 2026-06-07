DENMARKS CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN COLLAPSES DURING MATCH AGAINST UKRAINE

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's international match against Ukraine on Sunday, prompting an immediate medical response and a suspension of play.

The Danish Football Association said Eriksen was conscious after the incident and was undergoing further medical evaluation.

The match was halted after the 34-year-old midfielder suddenly went down on the pitch, with teammates, opponents and medical staff quickly gathering around him.

The federation did not immediately provide further details about Eriksen's condition or the cause of the collapse.

The incident comes five years after Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match at the UEFA European Championship in June 2021.

He was resuscitated on the field before being transported to a hospital, where he later recovered and returned to professional football after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Widely regarded as one of Denmark's greatest players, Eriksen resumed his career following the 2021 incident and has continued to represent both club and country.