Quakes rattle Greek island near Athens, no injuries reported

Successive quakes with a magnitude ranging ⁠from 4.3 ⁠to 5.2 hit the Greek island of Evia, northeast of Athens, ⁠on Sunday, but no injuries were reported, the civil protection ministry said.

There were some small-scale landslides across the road network and slight damage to a few houses ⁠from ⁠the tremor in northern Evia, the ministry said. The quake was felt in the Greek capital about 130 km (80 miles) away.

Scientists said seismic ⁠activity has been usual on the island's north - home to scattered villages that sit on multiple faults - and there was no ⁠reason ‌for ‌serious concern. However, authorities have ⁠been monitoring ‌the situation closely. Greece is one of ⁠Europe's most earthquake-prone ⁠countries but most quakes ⁠have caused no casualties.









