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News World Quakes rattle Greek island near Athens, no injuries reported

Quakes rattle Greek island near Athens, no injuries reported

Two earthquakes have struck central Greece, the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens reported on Sunday, placing their epicentres near the Aegean Sea island of Evia.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 07,2026
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QUAKES RATTLE GREEK ISLAND NEAR ATHENS, NO INJURIES REPORTED

Successive quakes with a magnitude ranging ⁠from 4.3 ⁠to 5.2 hit the Greek island of Evia, northeast of Athens, ⁠on Sunday, but no injuries were reported, the civil protection ministry said.

There were some small-scale landslides across the road network and slight damage to a few houses ⁠from ⁠the tremor in northern Evia, the ministry said. The quake was felt in the Greek capital about 130 km (80 miles) away.

Scientists said seismic ⁠activity has been usual on the island's north - home to scattered villages that sit on multiple faults - and there was no ⁠reason ‌for ‌serious concern. However, authorities have ⁠been monitoring ‌the situation closely. Greece is one of ⁠Europe's most earthquake-prone ⁠countries but most quakes ⁠have caused no casualties.