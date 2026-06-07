Mossad chief dismisses deputy director in leadership reshuffle

Mossad chief Roman Gofman has dismissed the agency's deputy director as part of a leadership reshuffle following his appointment, according to Israeli news outlet Ynet.

Gofman informed the deputy director, identified only as A., on Friday that his tenure in the position would be terminated, the report said.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on behalf of Mossad, the agency said Gofman intends to appoint a new deputy director from within its ranks.

"The move is part of the incoming Mossad director's assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization's objectives and challenges in the coming years," the statement said.

According to Ynet, A. had been considered the preferred successor of former Mossad chief David Barnea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead appointed Gofman, who previously served as his military secretary, to head the intelligence agency.

The report said Barnea opposed Gofman's appointment and favored A. as his successor.

No replacement has yet been announced.





