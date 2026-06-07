TRUMP PRAISES SYRIAS LEADERSHIP, SAYS IT IS DOING GOOD JOB

Trump praises Syria's leadership, says it is doing 'good job'

US President Donald Trump praised Syria's leadership for its efforts to restore stability, describing President Ahmad al-Sharaa as having done a "good job" in a short period of time.

"Syria is doing a very good job of cleaning up their act," Trump told NBC News in an interview aired Sunday.

He highlighted al-Sharaa, who took office following the overthrow of the Assad regime in December 2024, as a "very good leader" who would be willing to assist in regional security efforts.

Trump suggested Syria could play a role in facilitating more "surgical" strikes against Hezbollah, saying he wanted a "better life" for people in Lebanon. Syria did not immediately comment on Trump's suggestion.

Washington has already lifted several sanctions, including the Caesar Act, to support recovery efforts by the new Syrian administration.

Trump also said he is getting along "very well" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite recent disagreements over Lebanon.

He previously said he was "perturbed" by Netanyahu's position of "constantly fighting" with Lebanon.