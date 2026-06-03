RUBIO SAYS PROSPECTS FOR RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE DONT LOOK GREAT

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the outlook for ending the Russia–Ukraine war remains bleak, as Moscow and Kyiv refuse to compromise.

"As of right now, the prospects don't look great, and that either side is prepared to make the concessions necessary in order to reach an agreement," Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rubio expressed frustration that Russia, in particular, has been unwilling to make concessions to end the war.

He emphasized that the war has "no military solution" and must be resolved through diplomacy, though he acknowledged that the US is not an "impartial mediator" as it continues to sell weapons to Ukraine.

He said Washington's support for Kyiv remains "unimpeded" by the war in the Middle East.

"I don't have any news for you on that front today, but ... we're ready to step in and play whatever positive role we can to bring that devastating and escalating war to an end," said Rubio.