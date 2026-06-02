3 Gazans killed by Israeli fire in latest ceasefire violations

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday amid continued violations of a fragile ceasefire in the enclave, a medical source said.

One person was killed and several people were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a civilian car on Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the source told Anadolu.

Another Palestinian was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the source added.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian was killed and five others were injured at dawn when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the Bani Abu Salah area in central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.

Artillery shelling was also reported in the southern areas of Khan Younis, but no information was available about casualties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued demolishing buildings and facilities in areas under its control in northern and southern Gaza, according to local sources and eyewitnesses speaking to Anadolu.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 932 Palestinians and injured 2,859 in almost daily attacks, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The truce halted Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.