Helicopter crash kills 3 Royal Navy personnel in southwestern England

Three Royal Navy personnel died when a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed into a field in Devon, southwestern England during a training exercise, officials said on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to Sourton Down near Okehampton shortly after the crash, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Road closures were put in place around the A386 and A30 as emergency crews worked at the scene.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends."

First Sea Lord Gen. Sir Gwyn Jenkins said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident and confirmed the aircraft involved was a Merlin Mk4. He said the crash would be "a huge shock" to the naval community and thanked emergency services for their response.

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday near military training areas used by helicopter crews on the edge of Dartmoor.