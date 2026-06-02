ITS US THAT MUST STOP ISRAEL FOR MIDEAST PEACE, SAYS ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

It's US that 'must stop Israel' for Mideast peace, says Italian foreign minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that the US is the country best positioned to pressure Israel and help secure peace in the Middle East.

"Above all, it is the United States that must stop Israel. We are doing our part," Tajani said after a military parade along Rome's Via dei Fori Imperiali, referring to ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

The minister stressed that Italy is not a cure-all for every global problem.

"The Italian government cannot bring peace to the world. After all, neither the United States nor China has managed to do so," Tajani added.