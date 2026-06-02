UN migration agency warns border closures could worsen Ebola outbreak

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that border closures could undermine efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in Central Africa by pushing travelers toward informal crossings where monitoring is limited.

Zoe Brennan, IOM's strategic communications adviser, told reporters in Geneva that the confirmation of cross-border transmission between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda highlights the need for coordinated regional action rather than isolated national measures.

"Border closures do not stop people from moving," said Brennan, indicating that restrictions often redirect movement to informal routes, reducing the effectiveness of health screening, surveillance and contact tracing.

The outbreak, which was declared May 15, has resulted in 321 confirmed cases and 48 deaths in the DRC, while Uganda has recorded nine confirmed cases and one death, according to the World Health Organization.

The IOM said cross-border mobility remains essential for trade, livelihoods and access to services, with monitoring data showing continued movement through formal and informal crossing points despite restrictions.

The outbreak is unfolding amid a major humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC, where conflict and displacement have left millions vulnerable. As of March, about 3.6 million people were internally displaced across the country, including nearly 922,000 in Ituri Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Brennan said early detection, disease surveillance, population mobility mapping and community engagement remain the most effective tools for containing the virus.

She also warned that significant funding gaps are limiting response efforts and preparedness activities across the region.