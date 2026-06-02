News World Israel edges closer to election as dissolution bill passes first vote

Israel edges closer to election as dissolution bill passes first vote

Israel’s parliament voted Tuesday in a first reading to dissolve itself, advancing plans for an early election. In the Knesset, 106 of 120 lawmakers approved the governing coalition’s proposal. However, the measure still requires two additional readings before final passage.

DPA WORLD Published June 02,2026 Subscribe

Israel's parliament on Tuesday voted in a first reading to dissolve itself, taking another step towards an early election.



In the Knesset in Jerusalem, 106 of the 120 members voted for a corresponding proposal from the governing coalition. However, before final approval, the proposal must still pass two further readings.



Last month, a clear majority of Knesset members had already voted in favour of dissolving the parliament in a preliminary vote. It is still unclear when the final two readings will take place.



Because of disagreement within the coalition, no date for the new election has yet been agreed, according to official information. Israeli media reported that it will be set before the two final readings. According to those reports, the election is expected to fall between September 8 and October 20. It must be held no later than October 27.



According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox coalition partners are pushing for a date in early September, before several important Jewish holidays. They reportedly hope this will lead to higher turnout among ultra-Orthodox voters.



Netanyahu, by contrast, reportedly wants to hold the election later as he still wants to push ahead with further legislation and achieve military goals.



Opinion polls are unclear about whether Israel's longest-serving prime minister will be able to secure another majority.



A key point of contention is the dispute over compulsory military service for Orthodox Jews. Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox coalition partners demanded the dissolution of parliament because they are upset that the right-wing religious government has been unable to push through a law exempting ultra-Orthodox men from compulsory service.



The plan is highly controversial given a serious shortage of combat soldiers and a change in mood after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Ultra-Orthodox men in Israel had been exempt from compulsory service for decades, but this special arrangement expired around two years ago.











