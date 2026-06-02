Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Turkish FM Fidan

US President Donald Trump plans to attend the NATO summit scheduled to be held in Ankara on July 7-8, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

Asked about whether Trump would attend the NATO summit in Ankara during an interview with Bloomberg TV during a visit to Singapore, Fidan replied: "As far as we know, yes, he plans to attend."

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Trump several times by phone last month and that the US president indicated on each occasion that he would participate in the summit.

Stressing that the US remains committed to the alliance despite political rhetoric, Fidan said there are no signs that Washington intends to act on warnings that it could withdraw from NATO.

"The US is constantly pressing allies to increase defense spending and take greater responsibility for their own security," he stated, pointing out: "Europeans have received the message and have already taken steps to increase defense budgets within NATO."

"When leaders come together, we will review the progress achieved," he said.

Fidan also underscored Ankara's support for negotiations between the US and Iran, saying both sides are making "sincere" efforts to extend the ceasefire.

Despite the ceasefire, he warned that Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon pose "a significant risk" that could undermine the talks.

"I am sure the Americans and the Iranians are sincere. They want a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but I am not sure about Israel's intentions," Fidan said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.







