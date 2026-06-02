Kremlin talks of new 'paradigm' in Ukraine war, accusing Kyiv of 'acts of terror'

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine had ⁠entered "a new ⁠paradigm" due to what it called "acts of terror" carried out ⁠by Kyiv's military against civilians.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks to reporters when asked about Russia's massive overnight strikes on Ukrainian targets, which killed at ⁠least ⁠17 people and wounded 100.

Moscow has said it is stepping up its strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for what it has described ⁠as a devastating Ukrainian drone strike on a student dorm in Russian-controlled Luhansk in eastern Ukraine last month which ⁠killed ‌21 ‌people.

Ukraine denies targeting ⁠the dorm ‌and said it was targeting a drone ⁠command centre in ⁠the area.









