Kremlin talks of new 'paradigm' in Ukraine war, accusing Kyiv of 'acts of terror'

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine had entered "a new paradigm" due to what it called "acts of terror" carried out by Kyiv's military against civilians.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks to reporters when asked about Russia's massive overnight strikes on Ukrainian targets, which killed at least 17 people and wounded 100.
Moscow has said it is stepping up its strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for what it has described as a devastating Ukrainian drone strike on a student dorm in Russian-controlled Luhansk in eastern Ukraine last month which killed 21 people.
Ukraine denies targeting the dorm and said it was targeting a drone command centre in the area.