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News World Kremlin talks of new 'paradigm' in Ukraine war, accusing Kyiv of 'acts of terror'

Kremlin talks of new 'paradigm' in Ukraine war, accusing Kyiv of 'acts of terror'

The Kremlin stated Tuesday that the war in Ukraine had entered "a new paradigm", blaming Kyiv’s military for what it described as "acts of terror" against civilians.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 02,2026
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KREMLIN TALKS OF NEW PARADIGM IN UKRAINE WAR, ACCUSING KYIV OF ACTS OF TERROR

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine had ⁠entered "a new ⁠paradigm" due to what it called "acts of terror" carried out ⁠by Kyiv's military against civilians.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks to reporters when asked about Russia's massive overnight strikes on Ukrainian targets, which killed at ⁠least ⁠17 people and wounded 100.

Moscow has said it is stepping up its strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for what it has described ⁠as a devastating Ukrainian drone strike on a student dorm in Russian-controlled Luhansk in eastern Ukraine last month which ⁠killed ‌21 ‌people.

Ukraine denies targeting ⁠the dorm ‌and said it was targeting a drone ⁠command centre in ⁠the area.