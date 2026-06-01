Trump says proposed Iran deal explicitly bars Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapon

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that a proposed agreement with Iran explicitly prevents Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, rejecting claims that the framework does not adequately address nuclear issues.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the proposed deal "states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon" and argued that the agreement contains extensive provisions related to Iran's nuclear program.

His remarks appeared to be directed at a CNN report suggesting that the proposed framework did not adequately address nuclear issues, a characterization he strongly rejected.

"It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that's what most of the agreement is about," he wrote.

He also criticized some media outlets, accusing them of misrepresenting the contents of the proposed agreement.

Trump has repeatedly said that any future understanding with Tehran must include guarantees preventing Iran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon.