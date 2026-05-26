Netanyahu says Israel expanding ground offensive in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel is expanding its military offensive in Lebanon with "large forces on the ground," despite a US-announced ceasefire that remains in effect until early July.

Netanyahu made the remarks at the start of a meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet, according to a statement from his office.

"We are deepening our operations in Lebanon, and the Israeli army is operating with large ground forces and controlling strategic areas," Netanyahu said, without specifying the locations.

He also claimed the army was "fortifying the security belt" to protect northern Israeli towns.

The Israeli army has continued to violate the ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended by the United States until early July.

According to Lebanese officials, the Israeli attacks have killed nearly 3,200 people, injured more than 9,600 and displaced over 1.6 million since early March.