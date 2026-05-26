US Navy resumes escorting ships through Strait of Hormuz

The US Navy has resumed escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz following recent US strikes on Iran, according to a report on Tuesday.

Citing US military officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that the navy guided a Greek supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil through the strategic waterway off the coast of Oman.

The vessel had been stranded in the region since early March and is now bound for India to deliver its cargo, according to the US military officials cited in the report.

The escort marks a revival of the so-called "Project Freedom," a US initiative to guide ships through the critical shipping corridor that was suspended roughly 36 hours after it first launched.