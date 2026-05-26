‘Entire world is watching’: Pakistan stresses diplomatic end to Iran war

Pakistan on Tuesday urged a diplomatic end to the war between the US and Iran, warning of danger to regional peace as Islamabad continued mediating between the two sides.

"Another prolonged conflict would serve no one; it would endanger regional peace, disrupt global energy flows, deepen humanitarian suffering and strain an already fragile international order," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the UN Security Council in an address to the high-level debate, "Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system," that was hosted by China.

"The path forward lies in diplomacy," said Dar. "Diplomacy is not weakness; dialogue is not concession; peaceful settlement is not an option of last resort."

His remarks came hours after the US said it launched "self-defense" strikes in southern Iran targeting missile launchers and boats that were allegedly laying mines.

Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran since Islamabad secured a ceasefire on April 8, halting the armed conflict that began Feb. 28 when the US and Israel mounted military strikes against Iran.

"We have exerted sincere efforts in facilitating a durable solution that results in lasting peace and stability in the region, and keeps maritime routes open for all. We are continuing this noble endeavor with resolve and dedication," said Dar.

Thanking the US, Iran, Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar for their "confidence" and support to Pakistan, said Dar, "The entire world is watching; we must succeed in the interest of regional and global peace and security."

'Crisis' facing international system

Dar warned against "double standards" in international relations and the "weaponization" of water, as he urged a resolution to the Kashmir dispute, and reiterated Pakistan's support for an independent state of Palestine.

"Durable peace in South Asia cannot be built on denial, unilateralism or repression. Nor can it coexist with attempts to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance -- a vital framework for water cooperation and regional stability," he said, urging adherence to international law, dialogue and implementation of Security Council resolutions.

Regarding Palestine, Dar said there can be "no durable peace" in the Middle East while occupation, collective punishment, forced displacement and illegal expansion of settlements continue.

"The situation in Gaza and the West Bank is becoming increasingly volatile and demands our continuous attention," he told the Council.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to an independent, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital," he said.

Dar said the "crisis" facing the international system is "not caused by the absence of principles."

"The crisis lies in their selective application," he said. "When occupation is condemned in one region but tolerated and even supported in another, justice is diminished. When Security Council resolutions are invoked selectively, the credibility of this Council is eroded. When powerful states act outside the law, smaller states are left to wonder whether the Charter protects all nations equally."

He said "selectivity is dangerous," and stressed that the UN-centered international system "can only be strengthened through consistency, equity and respect for law."