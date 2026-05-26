Trump receives routine medical exam, says it went ‘perfectly’

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he had undergone a routine physical examination at a Maryland military hospital, underlining that the checkup had gone "perfectly."

"Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY," Trump, 79, said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Thanking the doctors and staff at the facility, Trump later returned to the White House after the visit, which had been announced earlier this month.

While it remains unclear whether the White House will release details of the exam results or procedures, the White House has said in a previous statement that it would entail "routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care."

Trump was also scheduled to greet military service members during the visit.

The US president has faced mounting questions over his health, with bruises regularly being seen on his hands despite sometimes heavy use of makeup. He and the White House have sought to explain the phenomenon of an ongoing daily aspirin regimen and handshaking associated with his role as president.

He has also been repeatedly seen with swollen ankles, a condition attributed by his physicians to chronic venous insufficiency.

The US president last visited a dentist while on one of his regular weekend trips to Florida on May 2.

Trump disclosed in October that he received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test during a second hospital visit last year but has not disclosed the reason why doctors had ordered the exam, nor has he said which part of the body it covered.

He later said the test was not an MRI but a CT scan and said he regretted disclosing that he underwent the examination because it prompted questions about his health.

Trump will turn 80 in June. He was already the oldest US president to be inaugurated when he was sworn into office in January 2025.



