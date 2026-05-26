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News World Turkish President Erdoğan says Türkiye will keep supporting talks in call with Iran's Pezeshkian

Turkish President Erdoğan says Türkiye will keep supporting talks in call with Iran's Pezeshkian

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a crucial phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, pledging Ankara’s unwavering support for the ongoing peace process. Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is actively cooperating with "brotherly nations" to stabilize the Middle East and stands fully prepared to offer any necessary diplomatic leverage to ensure the complex U.S.-Iran negotiations yield a positive outcome.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 26,2026
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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN SAYS TÜRKIYE WILL KEEP SUPPORTING TALKS IN CALL WITH IRANS PEZESHKIAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said ⁠Türkiye would ⁠continue providing support for peace talks ⁠during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Turkish presidency ⁠said ⁠on Tuesday.

Erdoğan said the conflicts in the region had cast a ⁠shadow over the Muslim Eid holiday period, adding that he ⁠believed ‌the Iranian ‌people would ⁠overcome ‌the challenges.

Highlighting Ankara's diplomatic efforts, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is actively collaborating with regional nations to restore peace and stability. He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to providing comprehensive support to ensure a positive outcome in ongoing negotiations.

The Turkish President concluded the exchange by extending his formal Eid greetings to his Iranian counterpart.