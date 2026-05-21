Lavrov discusses Gaza ceasefire with Palestinian vice president

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Sergey Lavrov held a call Thursday with Palestinian Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hussein al-Sheikh.

"The two sides discussed the situation surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with particular focus on the need to ensure a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to begin reconstruction of the enclave's largely destroyed civilian infrastructure as soon as possible," it said.

The two diplomats also addressed efforts to stabilize the situation in the West Bank, it noted.

Moscow reaffirmed its longstanding position that the Palestinian issue can only be resolved through a comprehensive settlement based on internationally recognized legal principles, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state coexisting peacefully and securely alongside Israel, said the ministry.

The conversation also touched on efforts to restore Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the PLO, including in the context of the Eighth General Conference of Fatah held May 14–16, it said.

The sides also reviewed issues related to strengthening traditionally friendly Russian-Palestinian relations, according to the ministry.