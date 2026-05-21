US sanctions 9 individuals for alleged links to Hezbollah

The US has sanctioned nine people in Lebanon for alleged links to Hezbollah, the Treasury Department announced Thursday.

The department said in a statement that it "designated nine individuals in Lebanon for obstructing the peace process in Lebanon and impeding the disarmament of Hizballah.

"These Hizballah-aligned officials include individuals embedded across Lebanon's parliament, military, and security sectors, where they seek to preserve the… group's influence over key Lebanese state institutions.

"Hizballah's continued militant activity and coercive influence over the Lebanese state undermine the Lebanese government's ability to assert its authority over state institutions."

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stressed that the group "must be fully disarmed," vowing to continue to take action against officials "who have infiltrated the Lebanese government."

In a separate statement, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on Thursday that the nine sanctioned individuals "further the Iranian regime's malicious agenda in Lebanon and actively obstruct the path to peace and recovery for the Lebanese people.

"Today's designations target individuals who are impeding Hizballah's disarmament, including members of parliament, an Iranian diplomat violating Lebanon's sovereignty, and Lebanese security officials who have abused their roles.

"A stable, secure, and independent Lebanon requires the full disarmament of Hizballah and the restoration of the Lebanese government's exclusive authority over security matters throughout the country."