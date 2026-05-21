US’ Rubio says Cuba accepted $100M in American humanitarian aid

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Cuba has accepted $100 million in American humanitarian aid.

"They say they've accepted it," Rubio told reporters.

"We'll see if that means it, because here's the thing: We're not going to do humanitarian aid that falls into the hands of their military company that they have, and then they take that stuff, and they sell it at the dollar stores and put the money in their pocket. That's not going to work that way," he added.

Cuba said earlier that it was deciding whether to accept a US ⁠offer amid skepticism about Washington's intentions as the island nation grapples with a severe energy crisis due to a lack of fuel reserves caused by an American oil blockade.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said his government would be willing to accept the assistance "if the US government is truly willing to provide assistance in the amount it has announced, and in full accordance with universally recognized humanitarian aid practices."

The US pledged $100 million in collaboration with the Catholic Church, specifically proposing distribution through the Church and other independent organizations rather than the Cuban government.

Rubio also said Cuba is posing a "national security threat" to the US, claiming that Havana "not only has weapons that they've acquired from Russia and China over the years, but they also host Russia and Chinese intelligence presence in their country, not far from where we're standing right now."

"Our preference in Cuba, and anywhere in the world, is a negotiated diplomatic settlement," Rubio added, saying that Trump "always has the option to do whatever it takes to support and protect the national interest, the national security of the United States."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Cuba is "next" following the military operation against Iran, and he claimed that the communist-run island nation would fall "soon."

Diaz-Canel said Cuba has the "absolute and legitimate right" to defend itself against any military assault, warning that any action would cause "a bloodbath with incalculable consequences."















