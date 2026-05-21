Iran says US failed to reopen Strait of Hormuz despite ‘tricks’

Iran said Wednesday that the United States failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite what it described as repeated "tricks," while an Iranian military source said Tehran possesses advanced weapons that have not yet been used in war.

According to remarks carried by Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA, the political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the strait had been closed under orders from IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri and claimed that Washington had failed to reverse the situation.

"The Americans, despite a thousand tricks and acts of deception, could not reopen it," he said.

He added that all Iranian armed forces remained "with fingers on the trigger" and ready to respond to any future attack.

Separately, an Iranian military source said the country had developed advanced weapons that have not yet been used in war.

In remarks to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, the source said Iran faced no shortage in military or defensive capabilities and warned that it would not show restraint in any future confrontation.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced a new oversight zone in the Strait of Hormuz requiring vessels transiting designated areas to coordinate with Iranian authorities.

The authority said the measure covered maritime routes between Iran and the United Arab Emirates at both eastern and western entrances to the strategic waterway.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.



