UN relief chief says over 15 million Syrians need aid this year

More than 15 million people in Syria will require humanitarian assistance this year, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator said on Friday.

"Humanitarian needs remain significant," Tom Fletcher said at a Security Council meeting.

"About two thirds of the population, over 15 million people, most of them women, girls, and children, require help this year," he said.

Fletcher stressed that women and children remain particularly vulnerable after years of conflict, displacement, and economic collapse.

"We prioritize women, girls, and children in all our humanitarian action because they are so often on the front line of these crises," he added.