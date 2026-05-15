2nd day meetings of 3rd round of Israel-Lebanon direct talks begin in Washington

The second day meetings of the third round of Israel-Lebanon direct talks began on Friday at the US State Department in Washington, an informed source told Anadolu.

Further details on the meeting were not immediately available.

Talks that began Thursday evening had concluded after several hours of discussions.

A State Department official earlier told Anadolu that the US is being represented by Counselor Michael Needham, US envoy to Israel Mike Huckabee, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

From the Lebanese side, Ambassador Nada Hamadeh, and presidential special envoy Simon Karam were present.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Deputy National Security Adviser Yossi Draznin, and senior military representatives are attending on behalf of Israel.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country's population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.



















