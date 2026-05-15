Turkuvaz Media Group wins 1 Gold, 2 Bronze at the Stevie® Awards

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards is the only awards program that recognizes innovation in business across 18 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

It is considered among the world's leading business awards, recognizing success through programs such as the International Business Awards®, which have been running for 24 years. The awards, named after the Greek word "Stevie," meaning "crowned," will be presented to their winners at a gala night to be held on September 11th at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul.

This year, over 1,400 applications from across the Middle East and North Africa were evaluated in numerous categories such as innovation in products and services, innovative management, and innovation in corporate websites. Turkuvaz Media Group was deemed worthy of awards in the "Award for Innovation in News Websites" category. Fikriyat.com won a Gold Stevie® Award, while Sabah.com.tr and Ahaber.com.tr were awarded Bronze Stevie® Awards. This achievement once again demonstrated Turkuvaz Media's innovative vision in digital journalism and its international competitiveness.

Mustafa Yüce, General Manager of Digital Publications at Turkuvaz Media, stated that Turkuvaz Media Group's innovative approach in digital publishing, strong content production, and user-oriented technological infrastructure played a significant role in this success.

Regarding the awards they won, he said, "It is extremely valuable for us that our innovative approach in digital journalism resonates on international platforms. These awards are an indication of our teams' dedicated work and our determination to produce quality content."

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners were determined based on average scores given by six juries comprising over 150 executives from around the world.

Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie® Awards, said, "We are delighted to recognize the achievements of such diverse organizations operating in the region as part of the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards. We look forward to celebrating the winners at the gala night in Istanbul on September 11th. The quality of applications received this year was exceptionally high. As the program continues to grow each year, it also demonstrates the power of innovation in the region."