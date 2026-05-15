Chinese top diplomat urges diplomacy on Iran after Trump-Xi summit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the United States and Iran to resolve their disputes, including the nuclear issue, through negotiations and dialogue following US President Donald Trump's recent state visit to China.

Briefing reporters on the outcomes of the Xi-Trump summit, Wang said both sides exchanged views on major international issues, including the conflict involving Iran and security around the Strait of Hormuz.

"China encourages the US and Iran to continue resolving their differences and disputes, including the nuclear issue, through negotiations, and advocates the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on the basis of maintaining a ceasefire," he said, adding that the leaders held nearly nine hours of talks during Trump's three-day state visit to China and describing the discussions as candid, in-depth and strategic.

The minister said force cannot resolve complex disputes and that political engagement remains the only viable path forward.

Wang said both sides agreed to establish a trade council and an investment council and to continue discussions on tariff adjustments and agricultural market access.

He added that working teams from both countries are continuing negotiations to finalize details and ensure implementation of the agreements.

Both sides also agreed to define future ties as a "constructive, strategic and stable relationship" while expanding exchanges in diplomacy, security, trade, health, agriculture and culture.

On economic and trade issues, Wang said the leaders reaffirmed mutual benefit as the foundation of bilateral ties and emphasized equal consultation to resolve disputes.

Trump also extended an invitation to Xi to visit the US on Sept. 24.

Wang's remarks came after a high-profile summit in Beijing on Thursday and Friday during which the two leaders also discussed

trade, Taiwan and broader strategic competition between the world's two largest economies, with both sides signaling a desire to maintain communication and avoid direct confrontation.