Turkish-made ASKAR II urban operations vehicle showcased in Romania

BEST GRUP Savunma, operating under TERA Grup, showcased its new generation urban operations vehicle ASKAR II at the Black Sea Defense & Aerospace Exhibition (BSDA 2026) held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.



BEST GRUP Savunma, operating under TERA Holding, presented its new generation urban operations vehicle ASKAR II to international defense stakeholders at the Black Sea Defense & Aerospace Exhibition (BSDA 2026) held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

ASKAR II MET WITH VISITORS AT BSDA 2026

ASKAR II, exhibited at BSDA 2026 which brought together regional and international defense industry actors, was among the prominent platforms at the fair. The vehicle, developed by BEST GRUP Savunma for modern security needs, stands out particularly with its design for urban operations.

DEVELOPED FOR MODERN OPERATIONAL NEEDS

ASKAR II was developed for use in operations such as urban security tasks and personnel transfer in high-risk areas. The vehicle provides mobility, protection, and operational flexibility to security forces in challenging mission conditions.