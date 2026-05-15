UAE’s West-East 1 Pipeline to double export capacity via Fujairah, bypassing Hormuz

The UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company new West-East 1 Pipeline project is expected to double the company's export capacity through the Emirate of Fujairah, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said Friday.

The project, expected to become operational in 2027, aims to expand ADNOC's export infrastructure on the UAE's eastern coast and strengthen its ability to meet global energy demand, the media office said on US social media platform X.

The latest developments were reviewed during a meeting of ADNOC's board executive committee, chaired by Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Fujairah, located on the Gulf of Oman, is one of the UAE's most strategic energy export hubs because shipments from the emirate can reach global markets without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, handling large volumes of crude oil, refined products and liquefied natural gas.

The development comes as the war involving Iran has heightened concerns over energy security and shipping flows through Hormuz, increasing the strategic importance of alternative Gulf export routes.

ADNOC already uses Fujairah as part of its export network through pipeline infrastructure linking Abu Dhabi's onshore oil fields to the emirate's port facilities.

The new West-East 1 Pipeline is expected to further strengthen ADNOC's export flexibility and resilience while reinforcing the UAE's position as a reliable global energy supplier amid continued regional volatility.