5 Italians die during diving expedition in the Maldives

Five Italian nationals, including a university professor and marine researchers, died during a diving expedition in the Maldives, Italian media and local authorities reported Friday.

The group disappeared during a dive near Alimathaa in the Vaavu Atoll, where they were exploring underwater caves at depths of around 60 meters (197 feet).

Italian news agency ANSA identified the victims as Monica Montefalcone, 51, her 23-year-old daughter Giorgia Sommacal, researcher Muriel Oddenino, and diving instructors Gianluca Benedetti and Federico Gualtieri.

Local authorities described it as "the deadliest single diving accident" in the Maldives' history.

Recovery efforts have been complicated by poor weather and the complexity of the cave system. Divers from the Maldivian National Defense Force continued search operations overnight as a yellow weather alert remained in effect for boats and fishermen.

Authorities believe the victims are trapped inside the same underwater cave, though only one body had reportedly been recovered by Friday morning.

Maldivian tourism and civil aviation minister Mohamed Ameen said the Coast Guard and relevant authorities were "actively engaged in the search and recovery operation."

The ministry and the industry "are providing every possible assistance. I pray for the safe recovery of the missing individuals," Ameen wrote on the US social media platform X.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation. Experts cited by local media pointed to possible problems involving oxygen mixtures in the tanks, strong underwater currents, sudden thermal changes or disorientation inside the cave network.

According to Maldivian media, recreational diving in the country is generally limited to depths of 30 meters.

ANSA reported the dive was likely part of a scientific expedition focused on the marine ecosystems of Vaavu Atoll. Montefalcone had previously led marine monitoring campaigns in the Maldives and recently participated in research activities there.

University of Genoa confirmed Montefalcone's death, describing her as an internationally recognized marine ecology expert involved in multiple environmental projects.

Italian Tourism Minister Gianmarco Mazzi said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths and offered condolences to the victims' families.