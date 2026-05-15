Senior NATO official says US troop moves pose ‘no risk’ to eastern flank

A senior NATO military official said Friday that reported changes to US troop deployments in Europe pose "no risk" to the alliance's eastern flank.

Speaking to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT Radio, NATO International Military Staff Director General Remigijus Baltrenas said deterrence and defense along NATO's eastern border remain intact despite adjustments to the US military presence in Europe.

"There is currently no risk to deterrence and defense on the eastern flank," Baltrenas said.

His remarks came after reports that the US halted the deployment of more than 4,000 troops to Poland as part of a planned rotation, while earlier Pentagon plans reportedly included withdrawing around 5,000 troops from Germany.

Baltrenas acknowledged that the troop movements present challenges but said NATO allies in Europe are responding by increasing defense spending and accelerating military procurement efforts.

"There is a balance to this withdrawal," he said. "I will not hide the fact that there are challenges, and they must be addressed; we are addressing them."

Turning to the war in Ukraine, the NATO official said Kyiv's ability to strike targets deep inside Russian territory is shifting the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine's favor.

"At the strategic level, we are seeing a stalemate where neither side appears to hold the initiative," Baltrenas said.

"However, the Ukrainians have made significant progress with long-range strikes on Russian territory, which gives Ukraine leverage to try to turn the tide of the war," he added.

He also pointed to what he described as mounting internal pressure within Russia, citing economic difficulties, war fatigue, and divisions among the political elite.

"Russia has serious internal problems and challenges, not only within the political elite, who are beginning to disagree and see that this long war has brought them massive losses, but also among Russian citizens themselves," he said.

He added that continued Western military support would be critical to enabling Ukraine to negotiate "on favorable terms."

"For our part, we must continue to support Ukraine with the capabilities it requests," Baltrenas said.

"That is what will allow Ukraine to sit at the negotiating table on favorable terms and negotiate some form of agreement."